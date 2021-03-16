His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, affirmed that the declaration of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE “may God protect him” in 2021 in the UAE, “the year of fifty”, constitutes a catalyst for a new start towards a comprehensive development stage for the fifty years. Coming.

On the occasion of announcing the official launch of the year of preparation for the next fifty on the sixth of next April: “Under the directives of the wise leadership, we are proceeding confidently towards enhancing the readiness for a better future in the industrial and advanced technology sector in the country through a comprehensive strategy aimed at contributing to achieving sustainable growth and enhancing the competitiveness of national products. And raising the country’s attractiveness to attract foreign investments, support the added national value, boost the UAE exports system, and secure new job opportunities in the coming years.

His Excellency indicated that the UAE, through the vision of the wise leadership, adopts a proactive approach that focuses on facing global challenges and changes and finding practical solutions to them that contribute to being in the first positions in the world by the centenary of its founding in 2071.

He added, “We are working in the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology to translate this vision into reality through active participation in the diversified knowledge economy axis, and enabling our national economy to consolidate its position within the strongest global economies.”

His Excellency said: “The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology seeks to raise the level of productivity, support national and foreign companies operating in the UAE to reach global markets, and to enhance investment in the research and development system, especially in areas related to future industries, and we also focus on industrial sectors based on innovation and advanced technology.” .

His Excellency praised the axes of the activities of the 50th year and the festive spirit that draws on lessons and benefits from the pioneering developmental experience of the UAE, which today has become an essential destination for those looking for quality of life, new opportunities, investment, and owners of ambitious economic projects from inside and outside the country .. The state also enjoys economic stability. It is highly social and enjoys a safe and stable environment dominated by tolerance and coexistence between residents and visitors of all races and nationalities.