The Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and President-designate of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber, stressed the need for artificial intelligence research to play an active role in finding practical solutions that bring economic and social benefits, and addressing global challenges, such as the repercussions of climate change.

This came during his visit to the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, the first university in the world for postgraduate studies specialized in artificial intelligence research, in which he was accompanied by the CEO of the “G42” group, Peng Xiao, and the university’s president and lecturer, Professor Eric Zing.

Al Jaber said, “Adopting artificial intelligence applications in various sectors will help achieve the UAE’s goals by benefiting from advanced technology in diversifying the economy. Expectations indicate that artificial intelligence solutions are on their way

Or an estimated $13 trillion in global GDP by 2030, along with improving the quality of life of millions around the world, and supporting future industries.

He added, “While the world is witnessing the beginning of a new technological revolution, the Mohamed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence is working to graduate a group of world-leading specialists in artificial intelligence, and provides a system that encourages cooperation between various sectors, in a way that supports innovation in the UAE.”

He explained, “Building a future energy system characterized by sustainability and efficiency requires conducting research on technologies that are currently being developed to ensure enhanced energy efficiency, reduced emissions, and consumption.”

Or in achieving economic and social development simultaneously with reducing the repercussions of climate change ».

He said, “The progress and development witnessed by modern technologies, such as artificial intelligence, data analysis and robotics, will reduce carbon emissions, especially in high-intensity sectors, by enhancing the ability to measure and reduce energy consumption and gas emissions.”

The visit witnessed a presentation of research on the decarbonization of artificial intelligence systems, and the provision of practical solutions that achieve economic and social benefits, through language models and machine learning systems that save energy, enhancing solar energy productivity, urban heat mapping to develop climate models, immediate diagnosis of malaria and assessment of the patient’s condition.

joint project

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber met with prominent researchers from both the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and the Foundation Institute for Artificial Intelligence, who briefed him on the most important research that focuses on sectors that are a priority for the UAE, including sustainability in the fields of environment, infrastructure, and health. education, and the development of huge linguistic models, especially in Arabic.

During his visit to the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Al Jaber was also briefed on a joint project that the university is working on with IBM, and aims to develop a data system to identify urban areas in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which are witnessing high temperatures, which can enable Employ it to formulate and direct climate and sustainability policies.

The system has the advantage of analyzing huge amounts of data using artificial intelligence, as well as measuring the level of greenhouse gas emissions, and identifying climate trends and patterns, which can provide valuable insights and information to scientists and policy makers.

