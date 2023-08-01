His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and President-designate of the COP28 Conference, confirmed that, in line with the vision of leadership in the UAE, the COP28 presidency is keen to ensure effective international cooperation with partners who adopt the same visions, ideas and directions to ensure that everyone is fully included in the work system. global climate, achieve tangible results in the field of sustainable development, and support the common interests of all countries.

This came during the signing of the COP28 Presidency and the Executive Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change on the Host Country Agreement, which confirmed the commitment of the two parties to apply the principles of transparency and ensure the inclusion of all during COP28 to achieve a quantum leap in the climate action agenda.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber and Simon Steel, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, during a meeting in Abu Dhabi.

The Host Country Agreement is the legal framework for the COP28 Conference of the Parties held at the end of this year.

Following the signing of the agreement, the two sides issued a joint statement, in which they stressed the need to apply the principles of ensuring inclusion, transparency, and respect in the process of conferences of the parties, in order to enable unification of efforts and raise the ceiling of ambition for climate action.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber stressed that the COP28 Presidency places the principle of ensuring everyone is included at the core of its efforts; He said: The COP28 action plan focuses on accelerating the achievement of a responsible, orderly, practical and just transition in the energy sector, developing climate financing mechanisms, focusing on preserving people, life and livelihoods, and supporting all these pillars by fully including everyone.

His Excellency added: The COP28 presidency believes that including everyone is a key enabler to achieve a quantum leap in the climate action agenda, and by cooperating and working together and putting aside differences, we will be able to raise the ceiling of our common ambition, and maintain the possibility of avoiding the rise in global temperature exceeding the level of 1.5 degrees. percentage.

For his part, Simon Steel emphasized the commitment of the General Secretariat to the values ​​of the United Nations in the conferences of the parties, ensuring that the ideas and opinions of the communities most vulnerable to the repercussions of climate change are heard and well represented in leadership positions related to climate action. He said: Given our role in preserving the Conferences of the Parties process, the Secretariat is committed to supporting the parties concerned in implementing their climate commitments, including those made under the Paris Agreement, and to ensuring that the values ​​of the United Nations are realized in the Conferences of the Parties, to enhance climate action and ambition in the future.

From our side, Steele said: We seek to hear the views and ideas of youth, women, local communities, indigenous peoples, and communities most vulnerable to the repercussions of climate change being part of the process of conferences of the parties, and that the principles of inclusiveness and diversity be reflected by the representation of all groups in leadership roles within this process. Allow climate activists to gather peacefully and express their opinions in line with the guiding principles of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and international standards and principles of human rights.

The statement also stated, “The two parties will work together to make COP28 the most inclusive conference of the parties ever, and accordingly, all concerned parties have been contacted and called upon to promote the participation of youth, women, local communities, and indigenous peoples, and to ensure their representation in the delegations of the participating parties or delegations of organizations.” Observer status accredited to the United Nations Convention on Climate Change, as well as in the decision-making process and development of climate-related policies and procedures in preparation for COP28 and during the conference, by providing clear and facilitating mechanisms for participation.

Ensuring the full inclusion of all is one of the four pillars on which the COP28 Action Plan is based, while the other three are: accelerating the achievement of a responsible, orderly, practical and just transition in the energy sector, developing climate financing mechanisms, and focusing on preserving people, lives and livelihoods.

p