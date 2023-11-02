His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, extended his warmest congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler. Dubai, may God protect him, and their brothers, Their Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, and to the government and people of the Emirates on the occasion of “Flag Day.” His Excellency said: Five decades ago, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and the founding fathers were raising the flag of the Emirates. Announcing the birth of an emerging country that has today become a leading model for development in the region and the world, and has provided a success story for investing in people and resources to build a modern and developed country that we are proud of and that the world praises in its international development reports and indicators in various fields and sectors.

He added: “At the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, we look to the future through the forward-looking vision of our leadership, and we work to support the growth of the industrial sector by empowering the people of the Emirates through training and providing opportunities, and adopting strategic policies and regulatory frameworks that support growth by focusing on benefiting from modern technology and innovations to ensure Flexibility and the ability to keep pace with the future.

His Excellency concluded: “On Flag Day, we renew the pledge of loyalty, belonging, and allegiance to the nation and leadership. We also renew our commitment to redouble our efforts to contribute to enhancing the process of development, growth, and prosperity of the UAE in light of the ambitious forward-looking vision of our leadership.”