Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Jazira Club and Chairman of the Executive Committee, valued the reception of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to lead Al Jazira Club on the occasion of the club winning the Arabian Gulf League shield. for football.

His Excellency extended his warmest congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State “may God protect him”, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai “may God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, Honorary President of Al Jazira Club and Chairman of the Honor Council, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and President of Al Jazira Club.

His Excellency said: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s meeting with the leadership of Al Jazira Club embodies His Highness’ appreciation for sports, youth and athletes, and confirms the keenness of our wise leadership to support outstanding performance, success and excellence. His Excellency added: I thank the Board of Directors of Al Jazira Club and all the administrators, technicians and players, who doubled Work and effort to achieve this progress and excellence, which culminated in winning the Arab Gulf League.

His Excellency stressed that the success comes as a result of positive work and team spirit, commitment, perseverance, implementation of plans, application of corporate governance standards, commitment to high sports ethics, upgrading performance and raising efficiency in all club activities, noting that the progress achieved by Al Jazira Club comes thanks to the directives, follow-up and support of the senior management. For the club, and its vision to become a model for successful clubs in the UAE, Asia and the world.

His Excellency said: We always strive to make Al Jazira Club live up to the great aspirations of its fans, and we are all proud of this crowning of the Arabian Gulf League title. I would like to commend the efforts and perseverance of the club’s board members and their continuous endeavor to implement Al Jazira’s vision and plans, in pursuit of excellence in all fields. The integration of efforts is one of the main reasons that made the club excel this season, and we look forward to continuing this momentum towards a bright future of success and excellence.

It is worth noting that Al-Jazira club was crowned the Arab Gulf League title for the third time after presenting a distinguished season in offensive style and team play, where the club’s players scored 65 goals with a wide difference of 36+, which is the largest number of goals scored by a team in one season of the Arab Gulf League, since Al Jazeera achieved the title in the 2016-2017 season.

The season was a great testament to the vision of the club’s leadership and management focusing on developing, nurturing and cultivating young national talents in the club’s academy, with 17 players from the academy participating during the season.