Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and President-designate of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber, said that the conference presidency seeks to build bridges of communication and cooperation with the international community, so that the conference will be an effective platform to achieve the highest climate aspirations and promote sustainable economic and social development for the benefit of present and future generations. And to provide an opportunity for all countries, sectors and groups of society to cooperate and unify efforts, especially at a time when the importance and necessity of global climate action is growing.

He said: “In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, of the importance of all segments of society playing an active role in contributing to building a sustainable future, responsible use of natural resources and preserving the environment, we call on segments of society in the UAE to contribute to the success of hosting the conference. COP28, and play an active role in supporting collective action in an effort to reduce the repercussions of climate change.

This came on the occasion of the start of the countdown to the launch of “COP28” after 100 days in Dubai Expo City from November 30 to December 12, which will be the largest international conference hosted by the UAE, and the most important global conference focused on addressing the repercussions of climate change.

COP28 will witness the first global outcome of progress on the goals of the Paris Agreement, which was reached at the COP21 conference, and with indications confirming that the world is still far from the right track to achieve these goals, the COP28 presidency is focused on achieving ambitious negotiating results and preparing a practical agenda, to transform pledges and promises To tangible progress in addressing the climate crisis by radically correcting the course of global climate action.

Dr. Sultan Al-Jaber said: “The world reached the Paris Agreement eight years ago, and the time has come to restore hope through solidarity and action, as today begins the countdown to the launch of COP28, which represents a decisive and pivotal station for us to unite, work, and achieve in order to formulate our common future, mobilize efforts and strive.” To achieve a consensus of leaders and individuals from around the world to find concrete and effective solutions that achieve the goals of climate action, and our action plan focuses on developing a road map for building a sustainable and resilient future for the world through four pillars that include accelerating the achievement of an orderly, responsible and just transition in the energy sector, and improving the performance of climate finance, Preserving people, improving life and livelihoods, and ensuring that everyone is fully included. COP28 will provide an inclusive platform that strengthens global synergy and allows stakeholders to provide practical solutions across these pillars to maintain the possibility of achieving the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

Al-Jaber called on all stakeholders and various segments of society in the UAE, with its rich diversity, to contribute to the success of hosting the COP28 conference, which provides an opportunity to shed light on the legacy of sustainability rooted in the history of the state, and to introduce visitors to the approach of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. God bless him, in protecting the environment, and continuing this approach under the vision and directives of the leadership. He said, “We are all confident that society in the UAE will welcome the world and present a realistic picture that contributes to introducing the world to our rich heritage in the field of sustainability and climate action, especially since hosting will provide an opportunity to unite efforts and benefit from the exchange of experiences, cultures and knowledge during the conference period.”

Sultan Al Jaber:

• “We seek that the conference be an effective platform to achieve the highest climate aspirations, and to promote sustainable economic and social development.”

• “We call on segments of society in the UAE to contribute to the success of hosting (COP28), and to play an active role in supporting collective action to reduce the repercussions of climate change.”