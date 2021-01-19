Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Special Envoy for the UAE for Climate Change, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Masdar, affirmed the UAE’s commitment to global sustainable development efforts after the “Covid-19” pandemic.

This came during a speech delivered by His Excellency today at the opening of events Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit Held by default this year.

His Excellency clarified that the “Covid” pandemic was a wake-up call for humanity as a whole, and it also emphasized the importance of sustainability in its broadest sense.

supply chains

His Excellency said: “The pandemic showed the close interconnection between health, food and resource security in the world. Global supply chains have faced unprecedented difficulties, and have demonstrated vulnerabilities we were not aware of. And that stage was full of challenges, and pushed us to focus on the basic and really important things, and these circumstances contributed to showing the flexibility that humanity can have.

His Excellency pointed out that our wise leadership confronted “Covid” by focusing on enhancing the security of resources and supporting vital supply chains. This approach allowed us to conduct repeated (Covid) tests for every person in the country, and it also allowed us to achieve leadership in the field of vaccination, as more Of two million vaccine doses, the second highest in the world.

His Excellency explained that this approach has enabled the provision of huge quantities of medical supplies, and their sharing with 120 countries around the world, and thanks to this approach, we have been able to provide means of prevention for our society, support the recovery of our economy, in addition to extending a helping hand to others around the world, stressing that what we have learned from The “Covid” pandemic is that when humanity meets one goal, it will be able to overcome challenges, however difficult they are.

The biggest challenges

His Excellency highlighted the phenomenon of climate change, which is one of the biggest challenges facing the world today, along with the Covid pandemic, and said that the “Covid” pandemic and climate change are two different challenges, but they meet in three factors, as both are global challenges, cross borders, and require a common response.

He pointed to the pioneering role of the UAE in its approach to confronting climate change, in cooperation with partners around the world, and uniting efforts to make positive progress.

His Excellency said: “The UAE will continue to play its leading and responsible role in the international community to reduce carbon emissions, and it will harness its relations and devote its capabilities to be a force to join efforts and achieve progress,” noting that the country will host the “Dubai Expo” late this year for the first time in the region. “Sustainability” and focus on the future are among the main themes of this event.

Climate Conference

His Excellency indicated that the UAE is ready to participate with the international community in the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, which was preceded by the state’s announcement last month of its second nationally determined contributions, which are ambitious and progressive, to be the first country in the region to commit to reducing emissions in its various economic sectors.

He said that our goal is to reduce emissions by 23.5% by 2030 compared to 2016, thus embodying a real, effective and proactive contribution, and given the nature of our emerging and growing economy, this commitment provides the appropriate ground for harmonizing the national development process with global development requirements.

His Excellency stressed the need to formulate policies that support growth, relying on a diversified mix of energy sources, in light of strengthening global development and the focus the world is witnessing of the post-Covid recovery, stressing that advancing this growth and ensuring the continuation of global progress means that there is a need for survival Oil and gas are part of the energy mix for many years to come.

Reducing emissions

His Excellency noted the need to work to reduce carbon emissions as much as possible within the oil and gas sector, noting that our wise leadership has established the principles of environmental leadership as an essential part of the national economy, stressing that the UAE has a natural advantage that has made carbon emissions in oil and gas production processes among the lowest in the world.

His Excellency said: “We are investing in technologies aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of energy production processes. Four years ago, we built the first industrial facility in the region to capture and store carbon, as we realized at the time the great contribution of carbon capture technology to reducing the repercussions of climate change.” However, any effective mechanism for achieving global goals related to climate change must include the application of carbon capture and storage technology. His Excellency also expressed the UAE’s readiness to share its experiences in the field of carbon capture and storage with all its partners in various countries.

Important opportunity

His Excellency explained that there is an important opportunity provided by the use of hydrogen as a fuel that can contribute to significantly reducing carbon emissions within the energy sector. He emphasized that through the advanced infrastructure currently in place in the country, and its great capabilities in the field of carbon capture, use and storage, it has the potential to be one of the largest and least expensive blue hydrogen producers in the world.

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is considered a global platform to accelerate the pace of sustainable development, and it attracts senior officials, policy-makers, sector experts, technology leaders and the next generation of sustainability leaders. This year’s event will be held from January 18-21, by default, using visual communication technologies and channels, due to the conditions the world is going through following the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.