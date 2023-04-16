Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President-Designate of COP28 and UAE Special Envoy to Japan, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi in Tokyo, where they held discussions on climate action and the importance of building on the strategic partnership between the UAE Japan, which currently chairs the Group of Seven, is preparing for COP28.

He participated in the ministerial meeting of the seven major industrialized countries (G7) on climate, energy and the environment in Sapporo, where he delivered a speech in which he stressed the importance of the group presenting a successful model for providing climate financing in an adequate, accessible and affordable manner, in order to support the achievement of a logical, practical, gradual and fair transition in the sector. energy.

He explained that the world is far from the right track to fulfill climate commitments, which requires a radical and comprehensive correction through the issues of mitigation, adaptation, losses and damages, and financing, reiterating the keenness of the COP28 Presidency to cooperate and work closely with the Group of Seven to bring about a quantum leap in climate action paths. .

“We will make sure that the COP28 conference focuses on the practical aspects, uniting efforts, joining hands and including everyone, because we need to move in the direction

Himself in order to reach our goals, to establish partnerships and not to disperse, and to perpetuate agreement and not division.

He invited the attendees and participants to work together to adopt an agenda that contributes to achieving a quantum leap during the conference in a way that supports climate action simultaneously with sustainable economic and social growth, leaving no one behind.

The ministerial meeting on climate, energy and the environment is part of a series of ministerial meetings of the Group of Seven industrialized countries to be held in Japan this month, in preparation for the next G7 summit to be held in Hiroshima next May.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber held bilateral meetings with ministers and officials of energy, climate, economy and industry from India, Indonesia, Japan, Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, during which he stressed the need to provide more climate financing to enable a just transition. It makes sense in the energy sector in emerging economies.

He called on the “Group of Seven” to reach agreement on a new mechanism for climate finance to make progress across the issues of mitigation, adaptation, and losses and damages.

He said, “We need to reach a fairer financing agreement for the countries of the global south that does more than just provide the required resources to those who need them most. Developed countries must first fulfill their pledges made more than a decade ago to provide $100 billion to developing countries.

He pointed to the need to increase the amounts allocated for investment in clean technology, adaptation financing, and a just transition in the energy sector in developing countries and emerging economies three times by 2030, explaining that “climate financing is not currently available, neither in an adequate and accessible manner, nor at an appropriate cost,” and stressed the need It calls for a radical reform of international financing institutions to simultaneously achieve climate and development goals.

He stressed that the availability of climate finance is one of the most important enablers for implementing the necessary measures, stressing the need to develop the performance of international financing institutions.

He said, “The countries of the Global South are still waiting for developed countries to commit to providing $100 billion for climate finance, which they pledged more than 10 years ago, and these countries are calling for radical and effective development of the performance of international financing institutions and multilateral development banks.” It is for me to speak to you today with transparency and frankness. Let us save the $100 billion, and make sure to bridge the deficit by June and finish this stage in order to move towards achieving fundamental reforms that contribute to reducing the risks of climate change, providing more concessional capital, and attracting more capital. from the private sector.”

He also stressed the need to intensify work to progress towards achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement, and added: “We need to increase the production capacity of renewable energy three times by 2030, and six times by 2040, and we need government legislation to stimulate and market viable alternatives in emissions-intensive sectors and industries.” Such as the production and use of hydrogen fuel, carbon capture technologies, and we must continue to reduce the carbon intensity of existing energy sources to ensure energy security during the transition phase in the sector.

He said, “The global energy system will include, during the coming decades, both low-emission hydrocarbon resources, clean and renewable energy in its various sources, and peaceful nuclear energy, and we must increase investment in reducing emissions and raising the efficiency of all energy sources, and remember that our opponent is emissions, not energy, so we need To more energy with less emissions to ensure sustainable economic and social development.

He stressed the need for solidarity and cooperation in climate action, saying that “the radical transformation that the world needs will only be achieved by containing everyone, so that no one remains on the sidelines.” , scientific fields and civil society, and we look forward to the Group of Seven adopting the policies and taking the necessary measures to reach the decade agreement for the climate. We must maintain the 1.5°C target and ensure sustainable economic and social development for all peoples. We must also remember that our goal is to reduce emissions, not to slow growth and progress.

He explained that there is no “one-size-fits-all” solution in climate action, because there are different needs and capabilities for different regions and countries, and that liquefied natural gas, for example, is an important transitional fuel in Asia.

The President-designate of COP28 hailed the outstanding role Japan played in advancing climate action through the completion of the Kyoto Protocol in 1997, which is the first international treaty to set binding targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

