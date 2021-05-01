Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, affirmed that “Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work” represents a very present and influential value for the UAE, as it gains year after year great global importance, which is confirmed by our national achievements in terms of humanitarian work, and what the state provides in terms of Initiatives, partnerships and assistance in various parts of the world, out of faith and commitment to the principles and values ​​of humanitarian work established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul.

He said: Sheikh Zayed was a great leader who spared no effort in order to extend a helping hand to the peoples, while the wise leadership continues to follow his path, as the UAE achieved global leadership at the end of last year, after it ranked first in the world in providing humanitarian and development aid, while the total number of countries reached Which benefited from projects and programs presented by Emirati donor institutions to 178 countries around the world.

His Excellency added that the UAE is one of the most generous and generous countries regionally and globally, as the value of the aid it has provided since the founding of the country amounted to about 275 billion dirhams, and that this approach to humanitarian work represents a clear imprint of the UAE in the path of human civilization.