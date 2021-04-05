Sully Sáenz expressed her excitement on social networks for the arrival of her firstborn’s seventh birthday. The former reality girl prepared a surprise for her cocky and dedicated a tender message to her account Instagram.

The driver also expressed nostalgia for the passage of time and recalled the first years of life of little Marchello, during which he learned to be a mother.

“It seems incredible to me that it is already seven years. Seven years since you made me a mom and you changed my life completely by filling it with love and learning. With you I learned that I am stronger than I ever imagined myself to be, that I can do everything if my reward is your well-being, “he wrote.

Sully Sáenz finished her dedication by making a promise to her son. “Life is not perfect, but I do promise to always be there for you when you need me. God bless you and always take care of my son and may you be very, very happy, “he said with a series of photographs that show the gift the little one received.

Sully saenz

Sully Sáenz ready to return to This is war?

Since the current season of This is War was announced, a question has been formed around which competitors would be re-established in the program for the edition ‘the origin’. Finally, Yaco Eskenazi and Mario Hart, so-called historical competitors, were included.

However, Sully Sáenz, another original representative of the reality show, was willing to return. In conversation with América Espectáculos, she confessed that she was excited about a possible call from the production.

“It is one of the things that I have in mind for this year. I have always had the illusion of returning, I love the program, but let’s see. My life is very different now, so I don’t know, but I don’t rule it out, ”said the television host.

Sully Sáenz, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.