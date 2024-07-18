Washington (dpa)

Cavan Sullivan became the youngest player to appear in an MLS match, at the age of 14 years and 293 days, when he came on as a substitute for the Philadelphia Union.

The player participated in the 85th minute of the match held at his team’s home ground against New England Revolution, a minute after his older brother Quinn Sullivan (20 years old) scored the last goal in the match in which Philadelphia won 5-1.

Sullivan is 13 days younger than the previous record holder, Freddy Adu, who made his debut for D.C. United in 2004 at 14 years, 306 days.

This is a record in all American team sports in general, and also in the major European leagues, where Egan Nwaneri is believed to be the youngest player to participate in a match, when he participated with Arsenal, at the age of 15 years and 181 days.

“It’s awesome to hold the record for age, this is just the beginning,” Sullivan said. “I’m so happy to have done this, but this is just the beginning. There’s a long journey ahead of me. I know it’s about where I end up, not just where I start, so I’m just going to keep working, keep improving here. My main focus is on Philadelphia and the season ahead of us.”

Sullivan signed a contract with the American League in May, which reportedly includes a clause that allows him to leave for Manchester City in England when he turns 18.