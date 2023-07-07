Former US Ambassador Sullivan admitted that Russia and Ukraine will conclude a temporary peace agreement

Former US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan commented on the possibility of concluding a peace treaty between Russia and Ukraine. About this he spoke out in an interview with the Washington Post.

Sullivan assessed the chances for peace between Russia and Ukraine and assumed that the countries would conclude a temporary agreement. He suggested that Moscow would make a deal with Kiev “not now, but at some point” when it decides that the results of the special operation allow it to be done.

In the same interview, Sullivan assessed the likelihood of the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine. He considered such a scenario unlikely. According to the ex-ambassador, such actions on the part of Moscow will become irrational.

Earlier, the British newspaper The Financial Times reported that Xi Jinping personally warned Russian President Vladimir Putin against using nuclear weapons in Ukraine. It is specified that the conversation took place during the state visit of the Chinese leader to Moscow in March 2023.