Sullivan and the Saudi crown prince discussed a number of international and regional files, including the ongoing diplomacy related to ending the war in Yemen.

A White House statement said Sullivan “highlighted the remarkable progress in Yemen over the past year, where fighting has all but stopped under a UN-brokered truce.”

The US National Security Adviser also welcomed Saudi Arabia’s “extraordinary efforts to pursue a more comprehensive road map to end the war,” and offered the United States’ full support for these efforts.

Sullivan indicated that the special envoy to Yemen, Tim Lenderking, will be in the region in the coming days.

Sullivan and Prince Mohammed bin Salman also discussed “broader trends toward de-escalation in the region, while emphasizing the need to maintain deterrence against threats from Iran and elsewhere.”

Sullivan reaffirmed “US President Joe Biden’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon.”