US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Saturday that President Joe Biden will use his remaining months in office to strengthen Ukraine and put it in the best possible position to win.

Biden has withdrawn from the US elections, which could see Donald Trump return to the White House, potentially reducing support for Kiev.

This possibility raises concerns in Ukraine, which relies heavily on the United States for support.

The US national security adviser said that Biden is “determined to use the four months (until the handover of office) to put Ukraine in the best possible position to prevail.”

“President Zelenskyy said this war must ultimately end through negotiations, and we want them to be strong in those negotiations,” Sullivan added, noting that Ukraine will decide when to enter into negotiations with Russia.

Sullivan’s remarks came while participating via video conference at the Viktor Pinchuk Foundation.

Biden will meet his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky during the UN General Assembly at the end of September, according to the US official.

The two leaders will discuss how best to boost support for Ukraine, which is facing Russian advances in the east of the country.

“Ukraine has taken bold and decisive steps. But the area around Pokrovsk is of particular concern,” said Jake Sullivan, referring to the city, a logistics hub that Moscow’s forces are now within 10 kilometers (six miles) of.

Despite Kyiv’s surprise cross-border attack on August 6 in Russia’s Kursk region, Moscow continues to make gains in the Donetsk region (east).

The US National Security Advisor stressed that his country pays special attention to the situation in the east, and to helping defend Ukraine from attacks.

In order to repel renewed attacks in the east, Ukraine has called for the immediate delivery of Western military aid.

Kiev has often criticised delays hampering the transfer of Western weapons.

“It’s not a question of political will, it’s a question of overcoming these difficult and complex logistical issues,” Sullivan said.

But he added, “Given what Ukraine is facing, we have to do more, and we have to do it better.”