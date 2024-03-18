Sullivan said during a press conference:
- Biden and Netanyahu discussed the status of the Israeli military operation in Gaza.
- Biden emphasized support for Israel's security.
- Chaos prevails in parts of Gaza.
- Biden confirmed to Netanyahu why he is so concerned about any major military operation in Gaza.
- Gazans have nowhere else to go.
- Biden informed Netanyahu of the need to adopt a coherent and sustainable strategy to get rid of Hamas.
- More innocent civilians have died in this conflict than in all of Gaza's wars combined.
- Hamas could end the crisis tomorrow if it wanted to.
- There is a need for more pressure on Hamas to stop the war.
- Israel has not presented a plan to safely transfer civilians out of Gaza.
- Rafah is an important crossing point for aid, and attacking it will stop the aid.
- A major ground operation in Rafah would be a mistake The chaos in Gaza will deepen.
- Netanyahu will send a team to Washington to discuss the Rafah issue.
- A ceasefire agreement is more difficult to achieve than America had hoped.
