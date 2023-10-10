It is unknown how many people are still missing and being held hostage, Sullivan told reporters at a White House news conference.

He added, “We believe that there are 20 or more Americans missing at this stage, but I want to emphasize and stress that this does not necessarily mean that there are 20 American hostages. This is just the number of people missing now.”

The US National Security Advisor explained that the United States is talking with Israeli officials and others about the idea of ​​safe passage for civilians in Gaza after the Israeli air strikes. Pointing out, “We are focusing on this issue, and there are ongoing consultations.”

In response to a journalist’s question about Iran’s connection to the attack on the Gaza Strip, Sullivan said: “We do not have confirmation of Iran’s connection to the recent attacks on Israel, but we are examining the intelligence information.”