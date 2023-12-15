Sulkava | The slippery hill caused the combination vehicle to skid: the postal van did not have time to get out from under it

The accident happened on Friday morning at the intersection of Uitonrinne and Alanteentie.

A mail van the driver was injured in Sulkava in Etelä-Savo in a crash with a combination vehicle, Eastern Finland police announced on Friday.

The combined vehicle began to slide backwards down the slope due to the slipperiness and steepness of the slope.

The driver of the mail van, who was following behind, tried to reverse out from under the combination vehicle. However, the front of the postal van got caught between the combination vehicle and the building at the bottom of the slope.

In neither there were no passengers in the vehicle.

The driver of the postal van was injured in the accident, and the ambulance transported him for examination.