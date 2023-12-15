Friday, December 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sulkava | The slippery hill caused the combination vehicle to skid: the postal van did not have time to get out from under it

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 15, 2023
in World Europe
0
Sulkava | The slippery hill caused the combination vehicle to skid: the postal van did not have time to get out from under it

The accident happened on Friday morning at the intersection of Uitonrinne and Alanteentie.

A mail van the driver was injured in Sulkava in Etelä-Savo in a crash with a combination vehicle, Eastern Finland police announced on Friday.

The accident happened on Friday morning at the intersection of Uitonrinne and Alanteentie.

The combined vehicle began to slide backwards down the slope due to the slipperiness and steepness of the slope.

The driver of the mail van, who was following behind, tried to reverse out from under the combination vehicle. However, the front of the postal van got caught between the combination vehicle and the building at the bottom of the slope.

In neither there were no passengers in the vehicle.

The driver of the postal van was injured in the accident, and the ambulance transported him for examination.

#Sulkava #slippery #hill #caused #combination #vehicle #skid #postal #van #time

See also  Aviation | "We went dancing and flew back at dawn" - Jouni Hirvonen's blood draws Lapland to the sky, but the men of the raven fields are a dying breed
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
In Focus – Beijing's narrative pushes Taiwan to rethink its own history

In Focus - Beijing's narrative pushes Taiwan to rethink its own history

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result