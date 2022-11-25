“In the last year we have seen a new increase in new HIV diagnoses. Certainly the years of Covid could only block in a certain sense the number of people who discover they are HIV positive because, on the one hand perhaps they have not exposed themselves to risky contacts, but perhaps those who have exposed themselves have been afraid to go to hospitals to take an HIV test”. Thus Barbara Suligoi, head of the Aids Operations Center of the Higher Institute of Health, speaking in Arezzo on the sidelines of the meeting entitled “The emergence of the underground of infectious diseases in Italy: comparison of organizational models”.

The event, dedicated to in-depth analysis of prevention, screening and ‘linkage to care’ in virology, promoted by Gilead Sciences, was organized as part of the Risk Management Forum to analyze the state of the art of screening and taking into load of patients with viral hepatitis or HIV infection and the sharing of territorial organizational models.

“We think that currently in Italy there are about 140,000 people living with HIV, of these around 14-15,000 perhaps have not yet discovered that they are HIV positive. This is an important issue – explains Suligoi – first of all because people who do not they know they are HIV positive they cannot undertake antiretroviral therapies, which are extremely effective today”. To the personal damage he adds that “for the community because – adds the expert – the costs will increase over time if these people arrive at a late diagnosis and with a more compromised immune system. And finally, third factor, probably unintentionally, they will have passed the infection on to their partners”.

The Operations Center of the Higher Institute of Health has two objectives: the unified data collection and the opening of centers for the diagnosis of sexually transmitted diseases. “Now – specifies the ISS expert – the data is collected separately: on the one hand the new diagnoses of HIV and, on the other, the cases of people who are already suffering from AIDS. We would like to unify this data collection, make it more complete at a computerized national level, in order to have more precise data”.

The second objective, that of centers for the diagnosis of sexually transmitted infections, serves because “in Italy – recalls Suligoi – the virus is practically transmitted through unprotected sexual intercourse, it has no other ways, therefore centers that allow a facilitated diagnosis for HIV and sexually transmitted infections in the area, where all people, even young people, can go to get a diagnosis at no cost, facilitate access, without the need for a medical prescription, so that you can have targeted prevention of these infections and a early therapy – he says – to try to finally live our sexuality in a serene and responsible way”.