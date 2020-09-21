Nowadays there are many such shampoos in the market in which sulfate is mixed. These types of shampoos are considered to be very bad for your hair. They snatch away their natural moisture from the hair and make them dry. You may not know, but there are many shampoos in which detergent agent like sodium lauryl sulfate is added. It is added to shampoos to remove oil from the hair. Those who care for their hair, they prefer to apply sulfate free shampoo only. Let’s know what is the benefit of applying sulfate free shampoo …

Benefits of Sulfate Free Shampoo



Sulfates are considered a good cleansing agent. Its primary purpose is that when you wash your hair, it produces a lot of froth to help remove oil and dirt from it. For people who are sensitive to scalp, applying sulfate shampoo can cause itching and swelling. Also, there is a risk of hair breakage. Sulfate is used in various personal care products including shampoos such as soaps, shampoos and toothpastes. Sulphate is not considered suitable for everyone, especially if you shampoo your hair every day.



Also read: These 5 harmful chemicals in your shampoo can be a waste of hair



Benefits of using sulfate free shampoo

Sulfate-free shampoos help maintain the natural moisture of the hair, so that your hair does not lose its natural shine and softness. If you have hair colored, sulfate-free shampoo can be quite good. They work softly on the hair and will not fade the colored hair at all. Sulfate can take away the natural moisture from your hair. Excess usage can make your hair dry, rough and weak. Sulfate-free shampoos can greatly help you control scalp inflammation. Sulfate-free shampoos are also gentle for your eyes. Even if it accidentally goes a little bit in your eye, you still will not feel jealous. Since it is mainly made from plant derivatives, sulfate-free shampoos are environmentally friendly. Sulfate shampoos make the hair dry. While applying sulphate-free shampoo, the natural moisture of the hair is retained and dryness and itching is removed.

Who should use sulfate-free shampoo?



Sulfates effectively help remove oil and dirt, but those who have skin and scalp problems should try to avoid sulfate shampoos.