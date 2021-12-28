After five seasons wearing the Borussia Monchengladbach shirt, German defender Matthias Ginter has confirmed on his personal Instagram account that he will not extend his contract with the colts, which ended in June 2022, and will leave the club for free during the next summer transfer market.

Ginter’s announcement has put Bayern Munich on alert, which could have in the 27-year-old defender Niklas Süle’s replacement. The contract of the current defender of the Bavarian team also ends in 2022, so, in case of not extending it, Ginter could be his replacement in the Bayern defense.

The German footballer’s heartfelt message, posted along with an image on his personal Instagram account: “After thinking a lot, I have decided not to extend the contract, which expires in the summer. After five great years at Borussia Mönchengladbach, it is very difficult for me to take this step, but I have decided to take another path in my career for my personal and professional development. I have a lot to thank Borussia for and I will always hold the club and the great fans in my heart. Now it is about going to the second round with full force. Anyone who knows me knows that I will give everything I can to achieve the possible goals together this season. You all be careful and see you soon, your Matze “.