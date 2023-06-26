Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

Split

19-year-old Sulemann Dawood was in the Titan submarine. In the depths of the sea, he was pursuing a special goal, as his mother said in an interview.

London – It was a large-scale search. But there was no happy ending to the disappearance of the “Titan” submarine near the “Titanic” wreck. The five occupants were pronounced dead on Thursday (June 22). But other people almost took their place – they had refused to board the submarine. One of the passengers, on the other hand, wanted to set a world record at the depth of the sea. This was reported by the mother of 19-year-old Suleman Dawood, who was on the expedition with his father Shahzada.

Expedition to the “Titanic” wreck: 19-year-old Suleman Dawood wanted to get into the Guinness Book of Records with “Titan”.

Her son, a student at Strathclyde University in Glasgow, Scotland, was a gifted Rubik’s Cube player. Christine Dawood told the British broadcaster that he also wanted to solve the rotary puzzle known as Rubik’s Cube at a depth of almost four kilometers under the sea BBC. Before the dive, the teenager even applied for an entry in the Guinness Book of Records. In order to capture the moment on video, his father took a camera with him into the small submersible, which former passengers described as “improvised”.

Tragic, because originally the mother herself wanted to dive to the “Titanic” together with her husband. She said that in an interview with the British broadcaster. But the corona pandemic thwarted the plan and the expedition was canceled. Her son finally showed interest himself. “Then I gave up and gave them a chance to prepare Suleman because he really wanted to do it.”

Suleman Dawood (l) and his father were occupants of the “Titanic” submarine. © AFP PHOTO/DAWOOD HERCULES CORPORATION

Before the two men finally boarded the “Titan” with three other adventurers, they hugged and joked, she said. During the dive, Christine Dawood and her 17-year-old daughter Alina were hanging out aboard the mothership Polar Prince — until terrible news reached them.

Titanic tourists missing: The pictures of the submarine drama – and the last photo of the “Titan” so far View photo gallery

“Titan” submarine: wife of an inmate reports – “I never want to hear this sentence again in my life”

At some point they would have heard that contact with “Titan” had been severed. “The sentence ‘We’ve lost contact’… I never want to hear that sentence again in my life,” said the widow in a halting voice. “At the moment I didn’t understand what that meant. From there it went downhill.”

Titanic submarine name\t Titanium\” company\t Ocean Gate Expeditions Broad 2.80 meters Height 2.50 meters Weight 10,432 kilograms diving depth 4000 meters

During the rescue mission, the mood changed after a while. Optimism has turned to desperation. “I think I lost hope when we hit the 96-hour mark,” she recalled. For this period of time – and until Thursday, 1:08 p.m. – the oxygen reserves on board should have been sufficient.

“Titan” drama: Suleman Dawood’s sister long hoped for a happy ending

Daughter Alina, on the other hand, clung to the thought that the submarine drama would have a happy ending. But then the devastating call from the Coast Guard came. “Then they basically informed us that they found debris.” The deaths of the five occupants were thus effectively confirmed. In order to process the tragedy and to preserve the memory of the 19-year-old, mother and daughter have now set a personal goal together, they say BBC. You want to learn how to solve the Rubik’s Cube yourself.

Meanwhile, allegations against the dead “Titan” boss Stockton Rush are mounting. He did not allow himself to be dissuaded from his plan. A deep-sea specialist revealed emails. (mbr/dpa)