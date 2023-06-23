Around noon this Thursday, June 22, the company OceanGate confirmed that the 5 passengers who were on board the Titan submarine would have died due to lack of oxygen inside the boat.

The group of men had left since Sunday on an expedition that traveled to visit the remains of the Titanic: the luxury liner that sank in 1912 when it collided with an iceberg.

However, minutes after the submersible left a port in the United States, lost communication with the control center and began searching for the vessel.

And although the United States Coast Guard tried to make multiple efforts to find the 5 crew members alive, This afternoon a captain from that institution confirmed that the oxygen reserves had already been exhausted.

Inside the boat they traveled Hamish Harding, Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawwood, Suleman Dawood, and Paul-Henry Nargeolet.

Who was Suleman Dawood, the minor passenger?

According to international media reports, the minor passenger on board the Titan was Suleman Dawood: A 19-year-old young man who had recently left school.

Dawood was a student at the University of Strathclyde Business School in Glasgow (Scotland), where he would have started his professional studies a year ago.

In a statement published by the BBC his family says he was a young “fan of science fiction literature and learning new things.”



He also had skills for sports like volleyball. and agility for concentration activities such as Rubik’s cubes.

The young man arrived on the boat in the company of his father Shahzada Dawwod, a well-known Pakistani businessman. law graduate from Buckingham University, UK, and member of the SETI Institute in California.

