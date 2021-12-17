The aftermath of the controversial season finale in Abu Dhabi continued this week as well. Yesterday Mercedes officially announced its intention not to appeal against Michael Masi’s management of the safety car in the last laps of the Yas Marina GP, but at the same time Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton announced their absence at the FIA ​​Gala in end of the year also held yesterday evening in Paris.

The absence of the seven-time world champion, who should have attended to receive the trophy assigned to the runner-up, could lead to a violation of the F1 sporting regulations.

Article 6.6 states that “Drivers who finish first, second and third in the championship must be present at the annual FIA awards ceremony”.

One of the first responsibilities of the new FIA president Sulayem will be to assess whether Hamilton’s absence at the ceremony represents a violation of the rules.

Speaking about this situation before the official press conference as president he said: “Rules are rules. If there has been a violation it will have to be investigated ”.

“Obviously we have to make sure that our rules are respected, but at the same time this doesn’t stop us from making a champion feel at ease in this sport.”

“It is easy to be nice to people, it costs nothing and it is also motivating, but if there has been a violation it cannot be forgiven.”

The new FIA president then continued: “Forgiveness can always be there, but the rules are rules and we must stick to them”.

“As I always say, the rules are created by humans and can be changed and improved by humans. I am aware that Lewis is sad and heartbroken for what has happened, but we must assess if any violations have been committed ”.

“At the moment I can’t get out of balance. I was elected president a few hours ago and I started giving answers without looking at the facts “.

Should the FIA ​​find Hamilton guilty of missing the FIA ​​award ceremony, he could be punished with a fine rather than a sporting sanction.