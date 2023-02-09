“Christian don’t worry, this is a gift from the FIA, you don’t have to include it in the budget cap”; “I want to emphasize that in Suzuka it’s the teams that didn’t understand, it’s not the FIA’s fault”: these two ‘unscheduled’ by the president of the Federation Mohammed Ben Sulayem on the Bologna stage at the FIA’s end-of-year awards ceremony are just a few examples of an evening in which the number one of the International Motoring Federation was a crazed splinter ready to mess up the protocol every time he went on stage. “Domenicali’s face spoke clearly“declared the former driver of Minardi and Spyker Christian Albers present in theaters last December joined by the Dutch magazine De Telegraph who added: “When Mohammed Ben Sulayem started talking about his career when he was a rally driver in front of the whole audience even the faces of Christian Horner and Max Verstappen were all a program, they seemed to say ‘what the hell is he doing’”. The difficulties in managing a personality so prone to protagonism on the part of Mohammed Ben Sulayem is certainly a factor in the strong position taken by the FOM which sent the President of the FIA ​​a letter after Sulayem’s words on the value of F1’s commercial rights . The number one of the Federation in turn replied to this letter with another letter in which he announced a step back from his representative commitment in F1 delegated to the single-seater manager Nick Tombazis.





