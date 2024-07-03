Student Suleiman Al Khadim, who won first place in the Arab Reading Challenge in the People of Determination category at the UAE level during the eighth session, revealed to “Emarat Al Youm” that he read more than the number of books required in the competition, as the publications he read exceeded 350 titles.

“The most influential book was ‘Fastajabna Lihu’ by Fahad Al-Bashara, because I learned through it that fate and destiny can be changed by supplication,” said Sulaiman, a fifth-grade student at Zayed Educational Complex in Dibba Al-Fujairah. He pointed out that he received a lot of support during the challenge, especially from his mother and his teacher, Amna.

He added: “The challenge experience taught me the meaning of perseverance, and I believed that if you want to catch honey, you have to endure the bee stings.” Al Khadim sent a message to his generation, urging them to participate in the “Arab Reading Challenge,” because it is an experience that enriches the mind and teaches the meaning of perseverance and determination to succeed.

With an unwavering will, the student Suleiman was able to overcome several challenges and obstacles that he faced since birth, but he did not give up, and today he is the first place winner in the eighth session of the “Arab Reading Challenge”, as he read 350 diverse books, and worked hard and diligently, which enabled him to achieve his goal and win the precious title.

Sulaiman continued: “I was born in Dibba Al Fujairah and I suffer from paralysis in my lower limbs. I also faced difficulty in pronunciation, especially in some of the pronunciations of letters, but thanks to the support of my family, I was able to overcome this disability.”

He continued: “With my mother’s encouragement and buying me some stories to read, my pronunciation began to improve. I also joined the Khorfakkan Club for the Disabled to practice sports and make use of my free time after school and during the holidays. Through the club, I began to practice basketball, wheelchair racing and weightlifting.”

It is noteworthy that Sulaiman Al Khadim has won several awards in basketball for people of determination at the state level, the Best Actor Award at the Eastern Region level, first place in the field of gymnastics, and the gold necklace in the UAE Paralympic Committee. He also won first place for the best innovative spacecraft model.