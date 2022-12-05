His Excellency Sulaiman Al Ali, Chief Commercial Officer at Yahsat Satellite Communications Company “Yahsat”, said that the company is currently building new satellites, to gain unique expertise and strengthen the space sector in the country, noting that the Thuraya 4 project will be launched in the coming years, in addition to On the launch of a product portfolio that is considered the largest of its kind in the field of space travel, it will contain a lot of creative ideas.
This came during a key interview held within the agenda of the first day of the Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue, which was launched today under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him.”
During the session moderated by the media, Emma Brin, Al Ali touched on the company’s efforts to build capabilities in this promising field, adding: “We started in 2017 at Yahsat with a vision focused on having an advanced satellite system in the UAE, and we have already succeeded in that.” Inside and outside the country, and today we operate different segments within the market, in addition to leading “satellite” services in general in a large number of countries globally, as we have become one of the leading countries in the provision of satellite services.
With regard to the expertise built up by Yahsat over the past 25 years, he added: “The first step was the launch of the Thuraya 3 satellite, and then we worked with several entities, including the Emirates Space Agency and Khalifa University of Science and Technology, which launched the Center for Space Creativity and Excellence at the university. It launched a master’s program in space engineering, which is the first of its kind in the Middle East, and resulted in the graduation of 36 graduates holding a bachelor’s degree in space engineering, of whom 20 completed master’s studies to learn more about the space field.
Al Ali reviewed the achievements of the “growth” program that Yahsat is currently conducting, with the aim of identifying leadership capabilities within the organization and based on that, improving their knowledge and capabilities, to be able to lead projects in the future, noting that UAE nationals represent 60% of the leadership positions within Yahsat, all of them They got the program.
Among the large projects undertaken by the Corporation, he indicated that “Yahsat” is currently building new satellites, to gain the unique experiences that the work team must go through, indicating that in 2018 the Project Management Office was established, through which the manufacturers communicate. , to gain more unique experiences.
He added: “We have completed a partnership with 150 countries in the world, and we have an office in Singapore to strengthen the closeness to our partners, and to work to understand the needs of the space sector, and our efforts and experience over the years and the digital projects led by Yahsat since last year have contributed to strengthening partnerships and providing Opportunities, as we are considered one of the top 10 companies providing satellites in the world, in addition to our ability to supply activities to other companies and countries.”
Al Ali referred to a project being conducted by Yahsat that is concerned with the challenges facing fishermen, represented in communicating with their families in cases of travel that last for months, and communicating with the authorities in emergency cases, as a project was prepared capable of dealing with 20,000 fishermen’s boats, and maintaining security marine life by monitoring their fishing activities for security reasons, and to ensure they are following the applicable rules
He said, “We have established a number of companies that manufacture equipment and components for satellite communication, and to promote environmentally friendly systems, we want to have an advanced research center that conducts courses and constantly improves them.”
The Chief Commercial Officer of Yahsat Satellite Communications Company spoke about the growth strategy within Yahsat, pointing out that it played an important major role in the growth of the space manufacturing sector within the UAE, stressing continuity in manufacturing and enhancing knowledge, adding: “Given the changing market dynamics, we must move quickly to adapt to changing technologies, and focus on multiple segments in this field, including artificial intelligence systems.
He said, “We invested in a company called AISA at a low cost for artificial intelligence applications, which will be launched in 2023, and the market is already eager to get its products, and there is a lot of research to look at the latest developments in satellites, and we have the Thuraya 4 project, which will be launched in the coming years, where It will open a field for many countries in the space sector, and it will cover many African countries, and a product portfolio that is the largest of its kind in the field of space transportation will be launched, and it will come with a lot of creative ideas.”
