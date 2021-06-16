It’s a bit like taking back what life has taken away. A circle that closes. Sandro Sukno left Pro Recco and played water polo due to heart disease, at the beginning of the 2017-2018 season, when he was considered among the best in the world, and now he finds the European champion club as a coach. A special story. “When President Felugo called me, I felt a great honor. We all know what this team represents for our sport ”says the 31-year-old Croatian, Olympian in London beating Settebello in the final. Sandro thinks back to bad times: the anomalies found in the examinations of the Montallegro clinic in Genoa, the bitter confirmations of Professor Paolo Zeppilli at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome, a delicate open-heart operation in Cleveland in the United States. Then the membership with the Jug Dubrovnik, the company in which he grew up (and which did not take well the transfer to Liguria in 2011, with the fans in revolt), with the long rehabilitation accompanied by the vain hope of a return to the water. Then, the new life: the coaching career started in Ivica Tucak’s staff with Croatia, then in the summer of a year ago also the Primorac bench, second in the Montenegrin championship behind Jadran Herceg Novi.

To replace the Spaniard Gabi Hernandez, who for family reasons has decided not to renew the contract, here is a real bet. “It’s true, I’m young, I recently started coaching, but I’m in love with this role and I feel ready for the challenge. We have a strong team, I really want to start preparing for the season, aware that driving the Pro Recco means only one thing: you have to win. The road is that of a modern and fast water polo. I will meet many former teammates, but I am convinced that they will understand my new role and the “distance” that must exist. We will have to be a family ”.

THE REBIRTH

Defending the European throne, but also recovering the Italian one, after the defeat in the Scudetto finals with Brescia: this is the mission that awaits him. “At Primorac it was a formative experience, the first alone. It all started three years ago with the Croatian national team and I will never stop thanking Tucak for the chance he gave me to start at such a high level by his side: the first training was enough to fall in love and understand what I wanted to do in life “. Sandro, son of art (father Goran was Olympic champion with Yugoslavia in 1984, coach Ratko Rudic, and shone in Salerno), an immense class and mild-tempered attacker, greeted the Recchesi with a nice palmares: among the successes, tricolor and Champions in 2012 before returning home to Primorje (a friend of Pro Recco), then three other championships between 2016 and 2018, but without being able to make his contribution in the last year. Amedeo Pomilio, Recco coach in 2015-2016 and assistant to Sandro Campagna in the national team said of him: “He is the one who most resembles the great Tamas Kasas”. Now, Maurizio Felugo embraces and spurs Sukno: “Already in December 2017 we had proposed to him to remain in Vujasinovic’s staff, but understandably he wanted to try everything to get back to playing. In his new role as a coach he has shown skills and ideas, I have followed him closely and the feedback I have received is extremely positive. Sandro is a person who has clear ideas “. This is also what Eraldo Pizzo, living legend of waterpolo from Recchese thinks: “Sukno as an athlete was an example and I am sure that even on the bench he will bring out his human qualities”. Whatever happens, the circle closes.