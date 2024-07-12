Sukhoi Superjet 100 crashes near Kolomna, there were three people on board

A Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane with three crew members on board crashed in the Moscow region, a source in law enforcement agencies told Lenta.ru.

According to him, the airliner was returning to the airport from the plant after repairs. Currently, emergency services are searching for the crash site in the Kolomna area. Two helicopters have been dispatched to search. There were no passengers on board.

The plane was performing a test flight after a scheduled repair, it clarifies. TASS. The people on board died, reports Telegram-SHOT channel.

Before the crash, the plane sent out a distress signal, writes BaseThe aircraft flew in a circle, using up fuel, but crashed while approaching for the third circle.

The airliner attempted to land, circled and ran out of fuel. It eventually crashed while making its third approach. The Sukhoi Superjet 100 took off from Zhukovsky airfield.

