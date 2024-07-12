Sukhoi Superjet-100 plane crashes in Moscow region, pilots killed

A Sukhoi Superjet-100 passenger plane has crashed in the Moscow region. As law enforcement agencies told Lenta.ru, the aircraft crashed in the Kolomna area while returning from a scheduled repair.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene of the incident, and two helicopters were also sent out to search. It is known that there were no passengers on board at the time of the flight.

Three people were killed in the plane crash

There were three crew members on the aircraft. They were flying after repairs, circling for over an hour to burn off fuel. The plane crashed while making its third circle. Before that, the crew members had managed to send out a distress signal. They could not be saved.

According to eyewitnesses, the pilot flew the plane into a forested area, from where an explosion was heard and thick smoke appeared. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that no casualties among the population were recorded in the plane crash.

The head of Kolomna, Alexander Grechishchev, in his Telegram-channel reported that the exact location of the plane’s crash has been determined. The plane was found in a forest near the village of Bolshoye Karasevo. “There is no threat to residents of surrounding settlements,” he added.

It is known that the plane took off from the Zhukovsky airfield. According to data Telegram– Mash channel, the aircraft was equipped with French SaM146 engines. Since 2022, the supply of spare parts for them to Russia has been suspended.

In addition, at the same time, not far from the crash site, the new Sukhoi Superjet New was undergoing tests, for which domestic PD-8 engines were made.

The Sukhoi Superjet-100 was produced in 2014 and was operated by Gazprom Avia.

Details about the SSJ 100 crew members have become known

The plane was piloted by 53-year-old pilot Evgeny Bulavko. He graduated from the St. Petersburg University of Civil Aviation, worked at Gazprom Avia from 1995 to 2011, after which he began collaborating with NordStar. In 2018, he again moved to Gazprom Avia. It is known that the deceased had a wife, he lived with his family in Mytishchi near Moscow.

As he writes Telegram– the channel “MK: urgent news”, the second pilot of the plane was 44-year-old Maxim Lukmanov. Also on board was the pilot Vladislav Kharlamov.

A criminal case has been opened in connection with the plane crash in the Moscow region

The Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case into the plane crash. The operational services have clarified that the cause of the plane crash could have been engine failure.

According to preliminary data, the Interstate Aviation Committee will investigate the incident with the participation of specialists from the Federal Air Transport Agency.