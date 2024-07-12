Three pilots killed in SSJ-100 crash in Moscow region

There were three crew members on board the Sukhoi Superjet 100 that crashed on Friday, July 12, in the Moscow region. The captain, Yevgeny Bulanov, called his wife shortly before the crash. The cause of the accident could have been an engine failure, and the aircraft had recently been repaired.

All crew members of Sukhoi Superjet 100 died

The commander of the crashed plane, 53-year-old Evgeny Bulavko, worked at Gazprom Avia from 1995 to 2011, then at NordStar Airlines. His last place of work was also at Gazprom Avia.

There were two other pilots on board with him – Maxim Lukmanov and Vladislav Kharlamov. No one survived the crash.

The crew was performing a test flight after a scheduled maintenance – the aircraft circled for over an hour to burn off fuel. During the third approach, the plane crashed. The pilots managed to send a distress signal.

According to emergency services, the preliminary cause of the crash was engine failure. The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) reported that the airliner has been in operation since 2014 and is not a fully import-substituting Sukhoi Superjet 100new-95.

The crew commander called his wife half an hour before the disaster

Evgeniy Bulavko’s wife said that she last spoke to her husband at 14:29. He was on board the plane and said that he was about to take off. At 15:01, a signal was received about the crash of the Sukhoi Superjet 100. According to her, the pilot had no bad feelings or complaints about the plane.

Bulavko also reported that she learned about the incident on social media.

The aircraft made its first flight on December 16, 2014. The aircraft was manufactured at the plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur. The Sukhoi Superjet 100 made its last flight with passengers on May 3, then the aircraft was sent to the plant for scheduled maintenance.