new Delhi: Today, the farmers have declared a Bharat Bandh against the three agricultural bills passed by the Narendra Modi government. Today, farmers are protesting by taking out rallies across the country. BJP’s ally Shiromani Akali Dal minister Harsimrat Kaur resigned from the cabinet on the same issue. Now the Akali Dal has become an attacker on the ruling party.

Addressing a farmers’ gathering in Muktsar, Punjab, Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal said that just as the US shocked Japan by firing an Atom bomb in the Second World War, the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur shook the Modi government. Have given. The government, which has been silent on the issue of farmers for the last two months, is now sending five ministers to speak on the issue of farmers.



#WATCH “During World War II, the US shook up Japan with an atomic bomb. Akali Dal’s one bomb (resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal) has shaken up Modi. For past two months, there was no word on farmers, but now 5-5 ministers speak on it, “: SAD’s Sukhbir S Badal in Muktsar, Punjab pic.twitter.com/8ikbh093ii – ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

Explain that there was a lot of uproar in the passage of the Agricultural Bill in Parliament. Opposition MPs created a ruckus when they passed the bill without dividing votes in the Rajya Sabha. After this, 8 MPs were also suspended for the rest of the session. After this, the suspended MPs sat in the Parliament complex. The next morning, Harivansh, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, went with tea for him, but the MPs sitting on the dharna refused.

Explain that the government says that these laws will neither end the mandis nor the minimum support price. The Modi government called it the freedom of farmers that now he can sell his produce wherever he wants. The Prime Minister himself has tweeted on this issue many times and has also mentioned in his speeches. But seeing the protest of the farmers, it seems that they do not agree with the government.