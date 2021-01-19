(Cheshire, UK – January 19, 2021) Going from strength to strength, fintech banking solution Suits Me have partnered with HooYu to give customers a simpler, more intuitive journey when opening an account online. The two tech leaders have been working together for several months to test and refine the User Interface (UI) and User Experience (UX) tools involved.

This testing period allowed Suits Me to understand how the new user journey would work for their rapidly expanding customer base. This further ensured the new UI is in line with KYC compliance, along with streamlining the entire journey.

The partnership between the two fintech’s began due to the careful consideration that had gone into preventing financial exclusion for those with visual or physical additional needs. Service and support are a high priority for Suits Me. The tools implemented are designed to cater to each unique user that need varying levels of assistance when opening an account.

This includes improved flexibility, giving users the option to re-visit their application later, as well as providing additional in-journey support and contact points.

HooYu’s biometric facial recognition is used to extract information from a simple selfie and ID documentation. Other than this, there is no step for applicants to have any checks carried out on their credit history. This guarantees access to money is accessible for all, including making it possible for people who may have a non-existent or poor credit history.

Suits Me were among the first companies to implement the new UI and UX, which has now been rolled out and used by several other large banks, including NatWest.

Kim Roberts, Marketing and Communications Director at Suits Me said: “The customer journey is essential for Suits Me to ensure users aren’t confused or drop-off during the application process. We strive to make this process as efficient and accessible as possible. Having access to these tools has meant we have been able to enhance and improve our customer onboarding process, enabling users to quickly and easily complete their application and open their accounts than ever before.”

David Pope, Marketing Director at HooYu added: “Working with Suits Me we have been able to solve both sides of the customer onboarding equation by increasing the integrity of KYC and maximising the success rates of digital customer onboarding. It is more important than ever to give users the flexibility they need when opening an account, and this is what we have done.”

