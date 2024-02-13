That in Italy Suits is back in vogue in streaming is something that is well established, but for some time there has been talk of the arrival of a spin-off set in Los Angeles. While information continues to come out, we now have confirmation of the protagonist: it will be Stephen Amellthe former Oliver Queen of Arrow.

Stephen Amell will star Ted Black, a former New York federal prosecutor who reinvented himself in Los Angeles as a lawyer for very powerful clients. His study is at a crucial point, and to survive he will have to take on a role that he has despised throughout his career.

Ted he is surrounded by a group of people who will test his loyalty, and in the meantime his private and work life will mix, creating everything that has made us love the Suits series for a long time.

Ted Black he will be a charismatic character but with a heart of gold, proposing an approach almost diametrically opposed to that of Harvey Specter.

Suits: LA will not be a reboot, but a sort of spin-off set in the same universe. The series will be executive produced by Aaron Korsh, creator and writer of the original series, along with David Bartis, Doug Liman and Gene Klein (also present in the original series).