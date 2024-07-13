Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

Press Split

A suitcase containing human remains was left on the famous Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol. © Claudio Divizia/Imago

British police recently made a gruesome discovery on a bridge in Bristol. They used a photo to search for a man who has now been arrested.

London – A terrible discovery has police busy in the United Kingdom. The manhunt for a man lasted several days. He allegedly left two suitcases on a well-known bridge in Bristol and then disappeared. The contents: human remains.

Police find human remains in suitcase – suspect on the run

The victims have not yet been identified, the Metropolitan Police said on Friday (July 12). However, it is assumed that the contents of the suitcase are the remains of two adult men. It was a “very disturbing incident,” Police Chief Vicks Hayward-Melen said on Thursday. What happened?

“Disturbing incident”: Suspect leaves suitcase with human remains on bridge

This much is known for now: The local police were informed late on Wednesday evening (July 10) about the suspicious behavior of a man on the Clifton Suspension Bridge in the southwest British city. Time: 23:57, according to a Press releaseThe bridge is considered a landmark of Bristol and leads over a 70-metre-deep gorge of the River Avon.

When the police arrived there about ten minutes later, shortly after midnight, the man had already fled. However, he left a suitcase behind. The police found a second one shortly afterwards. After some indications that the wanted man had previously travelled from the British capital to Bristol, the London police took over the case.

“Aktenzeichen XY” on ZDF since 1967: It all started with these pictures View photo gallery

Wanted photo released: Police in Great Britain arrest 24-year-old in suitcase case

While a suspect was arrested in the crossbow shooter case, the police were still working hard to track down the man in the suitcase case. Apparently with success. As a Press release According to the Metropolitan Police, a suspect was arrested in Bristol on Saturday (July 13). He is 24 years old and will be taken to London for questioning.

At a press conference on Thursday, the police released a photo of a suspect – which is now (as of July 13) no longer publicly available. It remains unclear whether the person arrested is the man.

In Germany, a 17-year-old is under suspicion in connection with an attempted murder in the English Garden. (mbr with dpa)