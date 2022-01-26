More and more details are becoming known about the gruesome suitcase murder of Manuel Alvarez from Zwijndrecht, father of three children, in the summer of last year. The main suspect believes that it was never the intention that Manuel would die, but that there was no other option: ‘severe weather’. But after he had put Manuel in a pretty dire situation himself: “I held him at gunpoint with an alarm pistol, hit him a few times, handcuffed him and put him on the ground,” the lawyer quoted from the statement of the main suspect. , during a pro forma hearing in the court in Dordrecht. Abdi B. appeared there together with two other co-defendants.