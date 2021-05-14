The air temperature in Moscow this summer is likely to be higher than the climatic norm, Tatyana Pozdnyakova, chief specialist of the Met Office of the capital, told Izvestia. The average monthly deviation can reach three degrees. Summer rehearsal will begin on May 17, when thermometers can show up to 29 degrees Celsius. , noted the leading employee of the Phobos weather center Yevgeny Tishkovets. According to him, literally a couple of degrees is not enough to break the record of 124 years ago. But in general, meteorologists define the outgoing spring as usual – it is likely that it will be only one degree higher than the norm, and no special cataclysms were noticed.

July rehearsal

Next week, from May 17, an abnormal heat is expected in Moscow – up to 29 degrees Celsius, Yevgeny Tishkovets, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, told Izvestia.

– On Monday it will be up to 29 degrees, on Tuesday – up to 27. It’s even warmer than in July. Just a couple more degrees, and the record of 124 years ago would have been broken. Summer weather up to 25 degrees Celsius is expected at the weekend. There will also be rains and thunderstorms, – said the forecaster.

According to him, on Friday evening, May 14, a real storm will begin in Moscow. Up to 9-11 mm of precipitation will be poured, which is a fifth of the monthly norm, and squall wind gains can reach 15-20 m / s, in some places 20-25 m / s.

On Saturday and Sunday, May 15-16, there will be intermittent rains, the temperature during the day can rise to 25 degrees Celsius.

The warmest day is expected on Monday, May 17, then rains and thunderstorms will begin again, which will cool the atmosphere, added Gismeteo’s leading meteorologist Leonid Starkov. Abnormally warm weather, according to him, is also observed in the Northern capital. In St. Petersburg on May 13 it was 27.5 degrees.

– This is an atypical situation for the city. In the heat of May, he bypassed Moscow and even subtropical Sochi, – said Leonid Starkov.

Nevertheless, the situation, although non-standard, is not extraordinary, he is sure.

– The weather, which is commonly called heat, differs in temperature from 30 degrees. And abnormal heat is 40 degrees and above. Although the weather is really unusually warm for mid-May. The thermometer can reach 30 degrees, but most likely it will be 25-28, – concluded Leonid Starkov.

And rain and heat

There are two weeks left until the end of spring, but one can already preliminary summarize that the season is likely to be close to the climatic norm, said Tatyana Pozdnyakova, chief specialist of the Moscow Met Office. The average temperature can only differ by one degree towards the warmth. There were no special cataclysms, the expert concluded.

“There were no supernatural phenomena this year, the melting regime turned out to be successful, despite the impressive amount of snow,” Viktor Danilov-Danilyan, head of the Institute of Water Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told Izvestia earlier.

Summer will delight residents of central Russia with warm weather, experts say.

– Summer will be good, pleasant, moderate. Not cold and not dry , – noted Evgeny Tishkovets.

In central Russia, the air temperature is likely to be higher than the climatic norm, Tatyana Pozdnyakova believes.

– You can count on a warm summer. This is where the data of Russian and foreign experts agree. The average monthly deviation can reach three degrees. It will be warmer than in the previous thirty years , – said Tatiana Pozdnyakova.

According to her, there is a general tendency according to which the air temperature as a whole is growing – the very same global warming. But this does not mean that each next season will be warmer than the previous one. Temperature can fluctuate.

– I.e to say that in 2022 the summer will be even warmer than this year is wrong. An absolutely hot summer was in 2010, when the anomaly was as much as seven degrees. The summer of 2010 has not been beaten yet by any subsequent season , – said the specialist.

Out of the bucket

Due to climate change, the amount of precipitation may change, added Tatyana Pozdnyakova.

– The climate is warming. It is believed that in our latitudes, along with this, the amount of precipitation increases. Indeed, the showers seem to be getting more intense. But to confirm this fact for sure, it will take 20-30 years. – she concluded.

But some experts believe that the nature of precipitation is now a clear indication of climate change. The most striking manifestation of warming is a change in the nature of precipitation, – noted earlier in an interview with Izvestia, a senior researcher at the Institute of Atmospheric Physics. A.M. Obukhov Institute of RAS, grant recipient of the Russian Science Foundation Alexander Chernokulsky. Previously, the rains were more often heavy (prolonged, uniform intensity), but now they have become torrential.

In addition, the precipitation regime has changed.

– 30 dry days earlier there were five rainy days, which were distributed evenly: a sunny week, then rain, and so on several times. But now it may be a few dry weeks, after which it rains for five days in a row. On the one hand, it is fraught with floods, on the other, drought, – said Alexander Chernokulsky.

Alexei Kokorin, Director of the WWF Climate and Energy Program, also confirmed this. In his opinion, there will be more and more stormy winds, showers or sudden snowfalls in Russia.