Leaked set photos Captain America: New World Order revealed the first look at Anthony Mackie’s new suit as the Captain America. Now that it’s filming Captain America 4As usual, photos from the set have started surfacing online.

First glimpses of several notable characters have been revealed, including Samuel Sterns, played by Tim Blake Nelson aka The Leader, Harrison Ford as the new cast of Thunderbolt Ross, and the return of Liv Tyler as Betty Ross.

Also, the death of a major character seems to have been hinted at after the cast was seen attending a funeral.

The new leaked photos of the production set of Captain America 4spotted by @df_medias, showed a blurry first look at Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson wearing a new costume from Captain America.

The actor can be seen wearing a blue suit with the golden symbol of the Captain America on the chest. The image was taken during the filming of the sequel to the mcu in Atlanta, Georgia.

Although the image was blurry (as expected), Anthony Mackie’s new suit as the Captain America it is very suitable for covert missions. It is unknown why the character is given a completely new costume in the film, but it has been a tradition for the heroes of the mcu get one during your adventures on the big screen.

In fact, Captain America: Winter Soldier He showed two suits for Steve Rogers, and the same could happen for Sam Wilson.

During The Falcon and the Winter Soldierit was the Wakandans who gave Wilson his impressive costume of Captain America complete with vibranium infused wings. While his original suit may still be present in the movie, this new blue and gold suit could be used for a specific mission.

It was rumored that the Serpent Society, a known enemy of the Captain America in the comics, he will make his film debut.

That said, there’s a chance Sam Wilson’s new suit was provided by Wakandans or other allies of the character, and is infused with poison resistance or added protection for the Shield-wielding Avenger.

Captain America: New World Order is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 3, 2024.