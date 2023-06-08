President Gabriel Boric greets interim president Miguel Littin during the Installation Ceremony of the Constitutional Council at the headquarters of the Congress in Santiago, Chile. Sofia Yanjari

The differences between the first and the second Chilean process to bury the Constitution inherited from the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship became exaggeratedly evident this Wednesday at the headquarters of the Santiago Congress. The contrasts were seen in the form and in the substance. The 2021 ceremony, when the Constituent Convention took office, started amid great citizen expectation impregnated with epic, symbolism and protests. The frenzy of that inaugural act had moments of high tension: the authorities were forced to temporarily suspend it after a group of constituents interrupted the singing of the national anthem, alleging that the police were repressing the protesters who were on the outskirts of the venue. This morning, however, with almost no public outside, the ceremony passed expeditiously, soberly and without passions being unleashed.

The 50 members of the Constitutional Council arrived early in the morning dressed formally – most of them with ties; them, I brought two pieces– with an attitude similar to that of someone who starts a new job and doesn’t want to be noticed too much so as not to make mistakes. Even the first applause was timid. The excitement came from the members of the Expert Commission, who for almost three months drew up the preliminary draft that will serve as the basis for the constituents: they embraced affectionately, took selfies and they laughed carefree, with the freedom of someone who has completed an enormous task. In any case, the group will continue to be linked to the process, but only with the right to speak, although with a very influential voice.

President Beatriz Hevia together with Carlos Recordo at the Constitutional Council Installation Ceremony Christopher Venegas

Unlike the inaugural ceremony on July 4, 2021, where there were no government authorities, President Gabriel Boric participated in the event, with a moderate and convening speech in which he urged the constituents to seek agreements. The emotional quota was put by the filmmaker Miguel Littin, who, being the oldest counselor (80 years old) provisionally presided over the organ. The socialist representative broke formality by raising his arm “for peace and harmony.” “When we swear, let’s think of Chile. Let us think of women, of men, of peasants, of workers, of the middle class. In the people who trusted us ”, he maintained. And he remembered the words he heard on the street: “Write a Constitution that loves it, makes it mine and defends it. And that it serves as a navigation chart towards the future”. At the end, representatives of all political stripes rose to applaud him.

The box on the second floor was reserved for the councilors’ guests. On the Republican side, two women with light blue anti-abortion scarves tied to their fists showed one of them to the chamber with a slogan that read: “Let’s save both lives”, referring to the life of the mother and child. Three representatives of the conservative formation, among them the constitutional lawyer Luis Silva, took out their cell phones to take photos of them.

One of the main contrasts with the first experience is the leader of the organ. The first elected a Mapuche indigenous woman as president, the 58-year-old doctor and academic Elisa Loncon, born in a humble community of La Araucanía. She won the post after two rounds of voting, with the support of indigenous constituents, leftist parties and anti-capitalist independents. They were the vast majority. In her speech, Loncon assured that the text they would write “would transform Chile into a plurinational, intercultural country.” On this occasion, the immediate triumph was for Beatriz Hevia, a 30-year-old lawyer, representative of the far-right Republican Party, the main political force in the Council. Hevia, daughter of the former director of the Osorno Agricultural and Livestock Society, in the cattle-raising area of ​​southern Chile, called for dialogue and warned that the country is experiencing a deep moral, economic, political and social crisis.

The new president of the Constituent Council, Beatriz Hevia (center), during the ceremony. Sofia Yanjari

In the first attempt, the body was made up of 155 members, the majority independent outside the political world with trajectories marked by social and identity causes. In addition, 17 seats were reserved for the 10 original nations. They all sat down at the table to discuss a blank sheet. After the failure of their proposal, rejected by 62% of Chileans last September, the parliamentarians defined a series of legal frameworks and gave little space to the entry of outsiders in politics. The Constituent Council is composed mainly of militants and only one representative was elected from the lists of the native peoples. The new rules gave the tenor of the conventional ceremony.

If in the marathon inaugural ceremony of the first process in 2021 he left scenes of protesters throwing stones outside Congress, attacks on constituents in the street, feminists delivering their proposals to the convention leaders and several historical demands of the conventional when assuming and vote, this Wednesday the 7th barely made noise. The most disruptive part of the day was seen when it was time to assume the positions, when a few councilors added who or what they accepted for. The strongest came from Republican Héctor Urban, a farmer who was the victim of attacks: “For the victims of rural violence in the southern macro-zone, I accept.” Others mentioned the territories that voted for them and some to God.

Constitutional Council Installation Ceremony Christopher Venegas

