University authorities in Florida, with the participation of state Governor Ron DeSantis, ordered colleges last month to close branches of the “Students for Justice in Palestine” organization, a group that has been at the heart of the movement on American campuses since the Hamas attack on October 7.

The lawsuit against DeSantis, a 2024 GOP presidential candidate, and several public university system officials seeks a preliminary injunction to restrain a government decision barring Students for Justice in Palestine from receiving tuition funds and using campus facilities. .

There are branches of the organization in at least two universities in Florida: the University of Florida and the University of South Florida.

Tension between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian students has led to harassment and attacks on American universities since the Hamas attack and the subsequent Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip.