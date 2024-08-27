Konami was present during the last live broadcast of partners Nintendo and that was with compilations like Castlevania Dominus Collection, but also Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Warswhich brings back two classics from the classic era of PlayStation.

Here is the trailer:

The games included are Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars. The release date is confirmed for March 6, 2025. It will arrive for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

