Furthermore, they have been Native versions announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S which are added to those already confirmed previously, namely PC (Steam), Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One. All these new features were accompanied by a new trailer, which you can find in the player below.

The wait was longer than expected, but finally Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars is almost here. Konami has announced that the collection will be available starting from March 6, 2025 .

Digital Edition Bonuses

THE pre-order digital versions are available for all platforms except Nintendo Switch, where they will begin on September 6. While pre-orders for physical copies will open tomorrow, August 28.

The following have also been revealed: pre-order bonus for digital copieswhich we report below:

57,300 potch – The in-game currency

Fortune Orb – An accessory that doubles the experience of the character who equips it

Prosperity Orb – An accessory that doubles the potch earned by winning in battle with a character who equips it.

Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars is a collection that includes the first two chapters of Konami’s historic JRPG series. In addition to an increase in resolution and frame rate, the environments and character portraits have been redrawn, the animations of the sprites in exploration and combat have been updated, the effects of spells and special attacks and much more. In addition to the graphics, there are also new automatic saving functions and a setting that allows you to choose the speed of the combats.