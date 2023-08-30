Suikoden is a series of role-playing games published by Konami towards the end of the 90’s and that, during the last Tokyo Game Show, has been revived by the announcement of a remastered of the first two chapters. The remastered, titled Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Warswas initially scheduled for later this year but it seems that the release has been postponed to early 2024.

The news comes directly from a post on the game’s official Twitter account. The Suikoden staff thanks the most loyal fans who, after years, continue to follow all the updates related to the series. Following the thanks comes the news; in order to bring a better rendering of the remastered, more time is required for development and, from the end of this year, the release date therefore moves to an indefinite day at the beginning of 2024.

The date is obviously still uncertain but the developers assure us that the necessary work will be done as soon as possible and that there will be several updates on the state of development over time. Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars will therefore arrive at the beginning of 2024 on old and new generation consoles.