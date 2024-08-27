Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Release Date

KONAMI has finally revealed the release date for the highly anticipated Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars. After a long wait, the company has finally announced that the collection of the first two chapters of the franchise will be available worldwide starting starting March 6, 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

All those who pre-order the game will receive a series of bonus items that will facilitate the early stages of the adventure. These are:

57,300 Pokis – the game currency

– the game currency Sphere of Fortune – accessory that doubles the experience gained in battle by the person who equipped it

– accessory that doubles the experience gained in battle by the person who equipped it Sphere of Wealth – accessory that doubles the Poki earned after a battle

We leave you with a new trailer dedicated to the game, wishing you as always a good viewing!

Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – Trailer

Source: KONAMI