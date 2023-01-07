A French shop has unveiled what it might be release date Of Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars: the March 9, 2023. By the way of the fnac chain.

fnac’s page for Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars

Of course, take everything with due caution, because Konami, the publisher of the game, hasn’t announced anything about it yet and, therefore, it could be a mistake. Be that as it may, this is already the second leak that speaks of March as the month of release of the game. In the past, SteamDB had indicated March 2, 2023 as the day of release, just a week before the date set by fnac.

We read the official description of Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars:

A hero’s destiny is written in the Stars

The legendary Konami RPGs Suikoden I and Suikoden II have been remastered in HD!

The Story of Suikoden I

A celebrated hero turns into a violent tyrant, and an empire faces decline.

The Liberation Army decides to rebel against an oppressive rule.

One by one, the 108 Stars of Destiny unite to change the course of history.

The story of Suikoden II

Our hero and his friend Jowy are members of the Unicorn Youth Brigade, which has become embroiled in a long-running border dispute between the kingdom of Highland and the city-states of Jowstown.

A few months earlier a peace treaty had been signed between the two forces, both interested in ending the fighting.

However, under this truce the embers of a new war are smoldering…

Characteristics of Suikoden I and Suikoden II HD

・All background images have been remastered in HD

・Updated effects breathe new life into pixel art animations

・New ambient sound effects to fully immerse you in a fantasy world

・Battle special effects, now in HD, add a new level of realism

・Added auto save function

・Fast advance in battle

・Conversation log