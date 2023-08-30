Konami announced that the development of Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars still needs some time and therefore will not be able to respect the launch window set for 2023. The title, currently in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam does not yet have a new exit window.

The reasons would be due to the desire to ensure the highest quality that fans of the series deserve. Below is the translation of the message released by Konami.

“Notice regarding the expected release of Suikoden I and II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars

We would like to thank Suikoden fans around the world for your passion and support for the series.

In regards to the expected release of Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars we have come to the conclusion that despite the efforts of our development team to release the title in 2023, more time is needed to ensure performance quality and gaming experience that our users deserve. The entire Suikoden team is renewing their efforts to get Suikoden I and II HD Remaster out as soon as possible.

We will share more information about the release as it becomes available on our social media and our official homepage. We appreciate your understanding and hope you continue to support Suikoden.”

Source: Konami Street Gematsu