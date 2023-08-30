Konami has postponed Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars. The collection should have arrived in the course of 2023 on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam)but now the launch has been postponed to one date yet to be determined.

The confirmation came with a post on X of the official account of the series, where the development team states that the decision was made in order to ensure that the game reaches the players’ hands in the best possible condition, which would have been impossible launching it this year, with the promise of revealing more details about the final release date as soon as possible.

“In regards to the anticipated release of Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars, we have come to the conclusion that despite the best efforts of our dedicated development staff to release the remasters in 2023, more time is needed to ensure the quality of performance and gaming experience that our users deserve,” reads the message from the Konami development team.