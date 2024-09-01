You can make a reservation through Amazon. Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster: Day 1 for Nintendo Switch (also with a discount in this version), for PS5 and for Xbox Series X. The release date is set for March 6, 2025 and the official price is €49.99. To not miss the opportunity of this promotion you just have to go to this pageor use the box you see below.

As always, it is a question of booking at a guaranteed minimum priceso if there is a discount after your order, that new amount will be automatically applied to your booking. If the price goes up, however, you will keep the lowest price that appeared on the page previously. Booking is free and can be cancelled at any time.