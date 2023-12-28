Suika Game it was the most downloaded game on Nintendo eShop in Japan in 2023: this is revealed by the ranking drawn up by the Japanese company, which places the cute fruit-based puzzle game ahead of renowned titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Pikmin 4.

Suika Game The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Pikmin 4 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Splatoon 3 Overcooked! 2 Super Mario RPG Fire Emblem Engage

The top 10 does not include products without the Japanese CERO classificationtherefore it is possible that several Western games have been excluded from the count and it is reasonable to think that Fortnite is part of this group.

However, there is no doubt that the success achieved so far by Suika Game on Nintendo Switch in Japan is extraordinary; much more than in Europe and the USA, where the puzzle game It has been available since last October.