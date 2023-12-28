Suika Game it was the most downloaded game on Nintendo eShop in Japan in 2023: this is revealed by the ranking drawn up by the Japanese company, which places the cute fruit-based puzzle game ahead of renowned titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Pikmin 4.
- Suika Game
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Pikmin 4
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Splatoon 3
- Overcooked! 2
- Super Mario RPG
- Fire Emblem Engage
The top 10 does not include products without the Japanese CERO classificationtherefore it is possible that several Western games have been excluded from the count and it is reasonable to think that Fortnite is part of this group.
However, there is no doubt that the success achieved so far by Suika Game on Nintendo Switch in Japan is extraordinary; much more than in Europe and the USA, where the puzzle game It has been available since last October.
The clones are also arriving
Speaking of Suika Game, do you remember when we told you about its appearance on the PlayStation Store? We thought there was an imminent announcement, but instead the game development team he denied the news.
In fact, the authors claim that they have nothing to do with the product arriving on Sony platforms, which therefore stands as one of those clones which we usually see on mobile stores without particular controls, such as Google Play.
