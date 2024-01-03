The phenomenon Suika Game is preparing to invade devices too iOS: the development team, Aladdin X, has announced that the famous fruit-based puzzle game is available on App Store in Japan and in all likelihood it will also arrive in the West.

Being the most downloaded game on Nintendo eShop in Japan in 2023, it is clear that we are looking forward to its debut on iPhones and iPads with some interest, although the mobile market is notoriously well stocked with excellent products of this kind.

If you own a Nintendo Switch and haven't heard of Suika Game yet, you can buy it on eShop to only €2.99: a figure that undoubtedly contributed to the spread of the game in his homeland.