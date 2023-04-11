Suicide deaths increase during the full moon, claims a new study. Psychiatrists at the Indiana University School of Medicine analyzed suicide cases that occurred from 2012 to 2016 and found that suicide deaths increased significantly during the week of the full moon.

The study, Published in Discover Mental Health magazineshowed that people over 55 had an even greater chance of dying by suicide.

+ Man commits suicide after AI chatbot encouragement, says widow

“We wanted to examine the hypothesis that suicides increase during the period around full moons and determine whether high-risk patients should be followed more closely during these periods,” said Alexander Niculescu, PhD at Indiana University School of Medicine.

The time of day and the months in which the suicides occurred were also analyzed by the experts, finding that 3pm to 4pm and the month of September are the peak times for suicides.

Alexander Niculescu said that high-risk patients should possibly be monitored closely during the week of the full moon, in the late afternoon and perhaps in the month of September.

The team had previously developed blood biomarker tests for other mental health conditions, such as anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, and for pain.

“The biomarkers of suicidality that are predictive of death by suicide during the full moon, peak time of day and peak month of the year, compared to outside these periods, appear to be genes that regulate the body’s own internal clock, the called the circadian clock. Using the biomarkers, we also found that people with an alcohol use disorder or depression may be at greater risk during these time periods,” said Alexander Niculescu.

The expert added that moonlight could be what leads to the increase in suicides during this time, as ambient light plays an important role in the body’s circadian rhythm, which is the natural 24-hour cycle our body follows to regulate sleep. .

Alexander and his team found the effects of ambient light and body clocks on suicide and said this needs to be studied further.

“Changes in light can affect vulnerable people, along with other risk factors,” he said.

The other two peak suicide periods are from 3 pm to 4 pm, when there is a decrease in light, causing lower expression of the circadian clock and cortisol genes. When it comes to September, many people experience stress as well as seasonal affective disorder, as it is the end of the summer break and daylight begins to wane during this time of year.

The study shows that the full moon, autumn and late afternoon are temporary windows of increased suicide risk, particularly in individuals suffering from depression or alcohol-related disorders.